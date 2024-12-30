A former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has said it was "a great pleasure" to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos

After meeting with President Tinubu at Bourdillon in Ikoyi, Fayose, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), posed delightfully for pictures with the Nigerian leader

Legit.ng reports that Fayose had said he is still a member of the PDP, "and I will never leave it for anything"

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, met with President Bola Tinubu during the festive season.

Legit.ng gathered that Fayose met President Tinubu at the Nigerian leader’s Ikoyi, Lagos home on Sunday, December 28.

Fayose pleased to visit Tinubu in Lagos

The reason for his visit was unclear. However, Fayose wrote on his verified social media handle with accompanying pictures of him shaking hands with the president:

“A great pleasure to visit the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in Lagos yesterday.”

Although a prominent member of the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Ekiti governor is a known supporter of President Tinubu.

In July 2023, Fayose disclosed that he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election. He said he took that stance “100%” because the “PDP has not been fair to me”.

The PDP stalwart noted that he worked for the victory of the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, in Ekiti in the last general elections.

Fayose said his party played games with Nigerians by giving its presidential ticket to Atiku, a former vice president who is from Adamawa state in northeast Nigeria. He argued that with the expiration of the two-term tenure of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the north, a Southern Nigerian should be the next president of the country.

Fayose’s visit to Tinubu: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians reacted to the visit of Fayose to the Nigerian No.1 citizen.

Legit.ng captured some comments from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@confindence24 wrote:

"Osokomole loves Tinubu naturally,no be today both of them have been together, Jagaban is a unique politicians in Nigeria."

Titilayo Ogunmeru wrote:

"Politics in Nigeria has now fully metamorphosed to ethnic and regional.Once a person from a region is elected, all opposition in that region switches allegiance to the person leaving their party stranded. Technically, APC is free to do whatever it likes. PDP is technically dead."

@Faceindahse commented:

"Fayobaba, I like you for your outspoken stance, but thread with caution (sic) there may be a change of govt next election and it may not favour your side, just be neutral."

PDP moves to expel Fayose

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ekiti chapter of the PDP recommended that Fayose be expelled for allegedly acting against the party’s interests in the state.

The state PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, explained that the recommendation for Fayose’s expulsion was part of the submissions made to the Tom Ikimi-led disciplinary panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola reconciliation committee.

