Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has advised Atiku Abubakar, amid consultations for the 2027 elections

Fayose urged Atiku, the former Vice President of Nigeria, to stay away from politics and give way to a younger generation of leaders

Atiku unsuccessfully ran for President in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023, with three losses occurring at primaries but might contest the 2027 presidential elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has urged Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential candidate, to abandon his 2027 presidential bid.

Fayose tells Atiku to abandon 2027 presidential bid. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

2027: Fayose urges Atiku to stay away from politics

He also advised the former Vice President of Nigeria to stay away from politics and move on from contesting elections in the country.

Fayose insisted that at a time when Nigerians are seeking younger leaders, political figures like Atiku should learn to leave the stage when the ovation is loudest.

Fayose made this assertion on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics while speaking on the crisis in the PDP.

He suggested that holding the highest office in the country would lose its appeal and excitement for an octogenarian in the next election cycle.

According to the former governor, Atiku will be 80 when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure is over.

”We should leave the stage when the ovation is loudest, I respect him and I think Nigerians are craving for a younger generation,” he said.

Despite his feelings about the former vice president contesting in the 2027 presidential elections, Atiku has shown optimism at making the 7th-time his lucky charm.

Read more about Fayose, PDP here:

Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar faulted the ruling APC for the internal crisis in PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election accused the APC of manipulating the internal process and called on Nigerians to rescue the country's democracy.

Atiku then called for unity among Nigerians, adding that the Independence Day celebration was worth celebrating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng