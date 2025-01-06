JUST IN: Top Kano Commissioner Resigns Suddenly, Governor Yusuf Takes Action
- Engr. Muhammad Diggol, the commissioner for the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation, has resigned
- The development was confirmed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa
- Legit.ng reports that Engr. Diggol was initially appointed as the commissioner for transportation but was later reassigned to head the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.
Kano, Kano state - Kano state commissioner for transportation, Engr. Muhammad Diggol, has tendered his resignation letter "with immediate effect".
Diggol decided to quit after he was redeployed to the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation.
As reported by PM News on Monday, January 6, Diggol did not state any reason for backing out from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s cabinet in Kano state.
Diggol was initially and at the inception of Governor Yusuf’s administration in 2023 appointed as commissioner for transportation but was affected by the cabinet reshuffle as he was later reassigned to the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation, where he served until his resignation.
Recall that before his resignation, Diggol alongside the sacked secretary to the state government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, was earlier suspended by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state over what was described as disloyalty, abuse of power, and creating chaos in the party.
Kano: Governor Yusuf accepts Diggol's resignation
Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has accepted Digol's resignation.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, January 5.
The Kano No.1 citizen expressed his gratitude to Engr. Diggol for his contribution during his tenure as a member of the state executive council (SEC).
Read more Kano news:
- Kano censorship board suspends Kannywood actress: “Her dressing flout guidelines”
- Shettima, top political leaders storm Kano for APC chairman’s sons’ wedding, photos trend
- Confusion as Nigerian airline flying to Kano abandons corpse in Lagos airport
Kano govt renames Maitama University
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state executive council officially renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule University back to its original name, Northwest University, Kano.
Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant (SSA) on digital media to Governor Yusuf, disclosed the update.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.