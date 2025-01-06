Engr. Muhammad Diggol, the commissioner for the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation, has resigned

The development was confirmed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa

Legit.ng reports that Engr. Diggol was initially appointed as the commissioner for transportation but was later reassigned to head the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Kano, Kano state - Kano state commissioner for transportation, Engr. Muhammad Diggol, has tendered his resignation letter "with immediate effect".

Diggol decided to quit after he was redeployed to the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation.

Kano commissioner Mohammed Diggol resigns less than a month after a cabinet reshuffle. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

As reported by PM News on Monday, January 6, Diggol did not state any reason for backing out from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s cabinet in Kano state.

Diggol was initially and at the inception of Governor Yusuf’s administration in 2023 appointed as commissioner for transportation but was affected by the cabinet reshuffle as he was later reassigned to the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation, where he served until his resignation.

Recall that before his resignation, Diggol alongside the sacked secretary to the state government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, was earlier suspended by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state over what was described as disloyalty, abuse of power, and creating chaos in the party.

Kano: Governor Yusuf accepts Diggol's resignation

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has accepted Digol's resignation.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, January 5.

The Kano No.1 citizen expressed his gratitude to Engr. Diggol for his contribution during his tenure as a member of the state executive council (SEC).

Read more Kano news:

Kano govt renames Maitama University

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state executive council officially renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule University back to its original name, Northwest University, Kano.

Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant (SSA) on digital media to Governor Yusuf, disclosed the update.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng