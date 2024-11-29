BREAKING: Kano Govt Reverses Another Major Ganduje Decision, Details Emerge
Kano, Kano state - The Kano state executive council has officially renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule University back to its original name, Northwest University, Kano.
Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant (SSA) on digital media to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, disclosed the update on Friday afternoon, November 29.
Legit.ng recalls that in 2017, Yusuf's predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, renamed the Northwest University after the late Yusuf Maitama Sule. Addressing journalists at the time, the then-commissioner for information, youths and culture, Muhammad Garba, disclosed that the resolution to rename the institution was reached at an extraordinary executive council meeting.
According to the Ganduje administration, the renaming was borne out of Sule’s 'contributions to the development' of Kano, the northern region, and Nigeria at large.
Legit.ng reports that the reversal of the Northwest University, Kano, to its original name, comes six months after Governor Yusuf signed a bill that overruled Ganduje’s Kano emirates creation. Yusuf also reinstated the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was earlier deposed in March 2020. Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who initially succeeded Sanusi, was removed.
In the same vein, the resolution of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) administration concerning the Northwest University, Kano, comes two months after Yusuf revoked Ganduje's abolishment of the 5-year service elongation. The current Kano government's decision forced 4,000 civil servants to retire.
