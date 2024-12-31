Zainab Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, described the challenges of surviving years after the demise of her influential father

After asking Nigerians to help her on at least two occasions in past, a new video surfaced on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, showing an unhappy Zainab Bayero

Ado Bayero, who died at 83 on June 6, 2014, was a respected traditional leader, having served as emir from 1963 until his passing

Kano, Kano state - Zainab, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, has opened up about her physical and emotional exhaustion following her father’s death.

In a now-viral video, seen by Legit.ng, Zainab disclosed that she and her family have been living in dire conditions, struggling to make ends meet since the Emir's death.

Kano: Zainab Bayero opens up on post-monarchical life

She revealed that she is currently stranded in Lagos without support or resources, recounting how her father left her without an education or a home.

In the 4-minute video, Zainab said:

"I'm outside the streets of Lagos nowhere to go, stranded, I don't know anyone, I'm a few meters away from Eko hotel, we have nowhere to go, since morning we've been trying to get somebody to help us.

"I can't keep doing this, this is me, daughter of the Emir of Kano on the street of Lagos, unsafe, stranded, no one cares if I live or die. No one owes me anything, fine but I at least deserve to feel safe and protected.

"My father left me with nothing, no education, no home, nothing. I've tried to survive, I can't go on anymore, this is what they've turned me to, they've turned me into an urchin, they've turned me into a girl who has nothing, a girl who had so many dreams, I'm a woman with nothing, no job, no degree, nothing, no home, lost, stranded, no one to turn to, no family.

"The burden is too much on me, My mum and my junior brother depended on me I don't have any means to keep doing this. I don't want to keep doing this, I'm exhausted, emotionally, and physically, and I don't know what to do, I don't know who to turn to."

She added:

"I've spoken out in the media, I've pleaded with the president, I've pleaded with the governor, I've pleaded with the current Emir Sanusi, their fathers, I've pleaded to care for a girl, a young woman who doesn't want to be killed, who doesn't want to die, but it's obvious nobody cares if I live or die and I want to end it because I can't keep doing this."

Watch the full video below:

Kano: 'I didn't squander monetary gift' - Zainab

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zainab refuted claims that she squandered the money Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano, gave her family.

According to Zainab, her family had been going through a lot of difficulties since the demise of their father including not having accommodation on their own and money to continue with their education.

In an interview, Zainab refuted the allegation of squandering the money released by the Kano governor.

