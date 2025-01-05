The Kano State Censorship Board has prohibited Samha M. Inuwa, a prominent Kannywood actress, from starring in any movie for a year

The decision was made in response to several complaints from the general public and concerned residents in Kano about her exposing clothes and provocative films

A statement released by the Information Officer of the Kano State Censorship Board went viral online alongside some of her clips

The Kano State Censorship Board has barred famed Kannywood actress Samha M. Inuwa from appearing in films for a year, citing concerns about her dress and internet behaviour.

Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, the board's Information Officer, stated that the decision was made in response to citizen concerns regarding the actress's "revealing dress and provocative videos."

The board noted that after several warnings on her "crude dressing, v¥lgar displays, and inappropriate language" in some of her films, Samha continued to violate the guidelines.

The board emphasised that her acts went against established cultural and moral values. Her licence was removed as part of the disciplinary proceedings, and the board will no longer regulate films featuring her.

"The Kano State Censorship Board is legally mandated to ensure that all forms of media—videos, writings, and other expressions—adhere to the religious, cultural, and moral values of the state," the statement read.

Nigerians react to Kano State Censorship Board banning Samha

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"Must be hard to be from that part of the country. Phew!"

joyces_diary:

"Chai😂. This people are in bondage."

islamiat_temilade:

"Sometimes it’s hard to believe we’re in a secular country."

henny_chuchu:

"As an adult, you deal with the consequences of the religion you choose."

jenny_chris_milly:

"If kannywood no accept her make she come Asabawood them go accept her."

_ifxnanya:

"Which one is the indecent dressing?"

zonnergy_limited:

What slide should we check to see the indecent dressing please I need to see a photo before I judge

oh_zealous:

"Why didn't you add the picture where she was ind£cently dressed? Why?."

zonnergy_limited:

nefertiti___000:

"Una don Dey ment for that side of Nigeria! Where is the indecent dressing?"

Kannywood director Aminu Bono dies

Famed Kannywood actor and movie producer Aminu Surajo Bono is dead, and was confirmed by his friend and colleague Ali Nuhu.

It was reported that Aminu passed away after collapsing on Monday evening, November 20, 2023 and was taken to the hospital.

In a media chat, the late actor’s close friend spoke about the Islamic burial procedures that will be performed as soon as possible.

