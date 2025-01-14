Fouad Oki revealed that President Tinubu tried to mediate the Lagos State Assembly crisis over Christmas

Oki explained that the leadership crisis had been simmering for some time and was escalated by Obasa’s failure to heed party elders’ advice

With Obasa’s impeachment and Mojisola Meranda’s appointment as new Speaker, Oki expressed hope for stability in the assembly

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu made attempts to intervene in the Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis, which led to the impeachment of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

In a recent interview on Channels TV, Oki disclosed that Tinubu's efforts to mediate during the Christmas holiday were thwarted by Obasa’s defiant stance, ultimately leading to the lawmaker's removal.

Legit.ng reported that Obasa was impeached as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, January 13, following allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety.

He was replaced by his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Oki clarified that the leadership crisis had been simmering for some time before it came to a head during the holiday season.

He revealed that the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), which serves as an influential body in Lagos State politics, drew the president’s attention to the matter when he was in Lagos, Vanguard reported.

APC chieftain speaks on Tinubu’s attempt to mediate

According to Oki, Tinubu, acting in his capacity as both president and party leader, called a meeting in a bid to resolve the tensions within the assembly, Leadership reported.

He said:

"Before the president came home, this issue had been lingering. In the wisdom of members of the GAC, the president’s attention was called."

The APC chieftain further emphasized that Tinubu tried to engage with the warring factions and offered a platform for resolution.

"The president, as father and leader, called a meeting wherein he tried to make sense of the observations raised by elders of the party.

"Unfortunately, the president saw by himself a recalcitrant Obasa. I think that is what broke the camel’s back," Oki said.

Oki stressed that the decision to impeach Obasa was not a decision made lightly but was the result of long-standing tensions and the Speaker’s disregard for the advice of party elders.

He explained that despite repeated efforts to resolve the issue amicably, Obasa's actions led to his downfall.

The APC chieftain pointed out that while the decision to impeach Obasa was difficult, it was necessary for the stability of the state assembly and the party.

He noted:

"It was a culmination of unresolved tensions, and Obasa’s failure to heed the advice of the party elders."

With the removal of Obasa and the appointment of Meranda as the new Speaker, Oki expressed hope that the leadership change would bring stability to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He noted that the move was essential to ensure that the assembly functions smoothly and in accordance with the party's interests.

While the political fallout from Obasa’s impeachment continues, it remains clear that the leadership of the APC, including President Tinubu, will continue to play a central role in managing the party's dynamics and addressing internal disputes.

