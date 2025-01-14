Delta-born politician, Professor Sylvester Monye, has said Nyesom Wike is "arguably the best minister" in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration

Prof. Monye, in a new interview seen by Legit.ng, asserted that Wike "has done and continues to do magic" as the president hopes to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda

The one-time aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan stated that Wike is courageously implementing Abuja's masterplan, thus, he (Wike) stands out

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Sylvester Monye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, said Nyesom Wike is arguably the best minister in the current administration.

In a video interview with Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng, Monye said Wike, the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is performing magic.

In August 2023, President Tinubu (pictured) appointed Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state as minister of FCT. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Wike arguably Nigeria's best minister' - Monye

The ex-presidential aide on performance management said:

"There has been a master plan for Abuja laid down for over 40 years, and Wike has come in, jumped on the assignment, and is delivering very well. He is doing those things that have been abandoned."

Explaining that there are other categories of ministers, the PDP chieftain continued:

"In the second category of ministers, I have two, and that is the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Festus Keyamo (aviation). These two ministers are doing what I call 'amazing job'.

"I would talk about the interior minister: He has demonstrated that he has ideas. He came in, he set targets, and he has gone about delivering on those targets. The effectiveness of those deliveries is another matter - he is being sabotaged by the system."

Watch the full video below:

Wike's political journey since 2023

Having worked against his own PDP party's candidate (Atiku Abubakar) in the 2023 presidential election, Wike was rewarded with a ministerial position by Bola Tinubu's administration (APC).

On July 27, 2023, President Tinubu sent Nyesom Wike's name to the 10th senate and was, on July 31, 2023, screened and ultimately confirmed as the minister of the FCT although still a PDP member.

Wike has a continuing feud with his protege and successor Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, that has included, lawsuits and even a halt in all federal payments to Rivers state.

Tinubu, Wike maintain bond

Legit.ng reports that the FCT minister is highly rated by President Tinubu. In September 2024, the Nigerian leader announced that Wike holds a significant role in the current government, not only as a minister but also as a trusted adviser.

Wike (left) has President Bola Tinubu's strong backing. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

President Tinubu said at the time:

“The honourable minister, Wike, is not just the minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged.”

Minister speaks on Tinubu's non-appointment of ambassadors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, said President Bola Tinubu would appoint ambassadors when he deems fit.

The Bauchi-born minister said his principal is currently prioritising economic reforms.

