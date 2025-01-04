Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday, landed in Kano state for the state's APC chairman’s sons’ wedding ceremony"

Shettima, former governor of Jigawa state Sule Lamido, Deputy Senate President Barau and other top political leaders in the north also graced the occasion

Photos showing other high-profile guests who attended the wedding Fatiha of the Abbas family in Kano have emerged

Kano state - On Saturday, January 4, Vice President Kashim Shettima stormed Kano state for the wedding ceremony of the sons of Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima graces APC chairman’s sons’ wedding

Stanley Nkwocha, senior special assistant to the president on media and communications, office of the vice president, revealed this in a statement shared on his X page on Saturday.

According to the statement, the vice president, landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday.

High-profile guests attend wedding Fatiha of Abbas family

Shettima was received into the state by Deputy Governor of the state, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibril and former deputy governor of Kano state, Alh. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, among other dignitaries.

Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state also graced the occasion.

The couples, Abbas Abdullahi Abbas, with his bride, Arc. Khadija Attahire Buhari, and Muhammad Abdullahi Abbas with his bride, Zulaihat Nasir (Mimi), were joined in matrimony at the wedding ceremony officiated by Chief Imam, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, at the Al-Furqan Jumma'at Mosque, Kano.

Vice President Shettima stood as Muhammad's representative during the proceedings, while Deputy Senate President Jibril represented Abbas.

"The ceremony concluded with prayers for the newly wedded couples," the statement concluded.

See the photos below:

