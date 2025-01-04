President Bola Tinubu on Saturday commissioned landmark projects in Enugu state by Peter Mbah's government

The highlight of Tinubu's visit was his Igbo matching outfit with Peter Mbah and his description of the governor as his friend irrespective of party differences

Presidential aide, Dada Olusegun shared beautiful photos of President Tinubu, accompanied by a video during the commission of a road project in Enugu state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Enugu state on Saturday, January 4, to unveil key government projects executed by Governor Peter Mbah's administration.

President Tinubu and Enugu state governor during an official visit to the state on Saturday. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant on Social Media to the President, revealed this in a series of posts shared on his X page on Saturday.

Olusegun also shared photos and video of the development.

The presidential aide tweeted:

“President Bola Tinubu commissions the 135K road in Enugu Metropolis. PBAT says infrastructure is the back bone of development, congratulates Enugu Governor.

Addressing Mbah during the event, Tinubu was quoted as saying, “Enugu is achieving great heights. Building our tomorrow, today. A leader like Governor Peter Mbah placing Enugu on the path of 21st-century development.

“You’re a good thinker, Mbah. You’re my friend. We can go places together. Building Nigeria. Building the future. Use technology to build. Promote investment. We must encourage the private sector to come into politics.”

In a video shared by Arise TV, Tinubu, during a meeting with stakeholders in Enugu state, attended by Billionaire businessman Arthur Eze and others, urged Governor Peter Mbah to forget about the party differences but acknowledged him as his friend.

Nigerians react as Tinubu visits Enugu state

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the presidential aide to share their thoughts on Tinubu's visit. Legit.ng compiled a few of their reactions below:

@Amehokwuchukwu tweeted:

"Wow♥️ Isiagu looks so good on my President oo."

@Alpha_Yom tweeted:

"Wonderful images."

@DimpleABS tweeted:

"PBAT in Enugu looking so demure."

@daniel_eguaoje tweeted:

"Father of all."

@IrewoleApc tweeted:

"In your leadership we trust."

See the photos and video of Tinubu in Enugu state below:

