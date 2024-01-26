LP flagbearer, Peter Obi has sent an important message to President Tinubu over his foreign trips

Obi called Tinubu's attention to his recent position in the country, noting that he is "now a public national asset" and the president's private trip should be funded from his purse

The former governor made this assertion while reacting to Tinubu's private visit to France

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his funds for private trips as part of the cost-cutting measures desperately needed by the nation.

Peter Obi has queried President Tinubu over his private trip to France. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Obi made this statement in a series of posts shared on his X account on Thursday, January 25.

Recall that President Tinubu departed Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit on Wednesday, January 24.

The president's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, confirmed this on Wednesday, January 24, via a social media post on his X handle.

The president is expected to return to the country in the first week of February 2024.

Reacting, the former governor of Anambra state tweeted:

"I have been wondering what is private for a sitting president who is not on vacation to embark on a publicly funded ‘private’ visit. May I humbly remind the president that he is now a public national asset.

"Therefore, all his movements now should be public knowledge and matters of public interest. Even when he needs a private visit like a holiday, family gathering, etc, he should state so, which is graciously allowed, but private visits, like the one he has embarked on now, should be done at his expense and not at public cost."

The presidential hopeful, however, acknowledged some efforts by Tinubu to cut costs like his recent 60% cost on travel but maintained that it is still insignificant because other problems are waiting to be tackled like the elevator issue in the nation’s airports.

Obi's post has got many talking online.

