President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed commitment to collaboration with governors, dismissing claims of discord over local government administration

Tinubu was speaking during a New Year homage by Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos

In a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu emphasised the importance of unity and shared responsibility in driving development at the grassroots level

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, emphasised "the critical role" of state governors in driving Nigeria's prosperity and development.

Legit.ng reports that the president said in Lagos that the governors' leadership at the subnational level is central to achieving food security, economic prosperity and rapid national growth.

During a New Year homage by Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at his Ikoyi residence, Tinubu expressed his gratitude for their support and collaboration while highlighting key areas requiring joint effort for the nation's progress.

Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, quoted Tinubu as saying:

"You are the most important link to Nigeria's prosperity and development. The federal government accounts for about 30 to 35 per cent of the allocated revenue; the rest comes to you. The agricultural value chain depends on you. You own the land, and the job is in your hands."

President Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to address pressing challenges, including local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability.

Tinubu says on good terms with governors

Expressing his commitment to local government development and autonomy, the president stressed its importance for grassroots development and dispelled rumours of disagreement with the governors.

His words:

"We will not fight within us. I will drive the change. You control your local governments. You can restore hope by effectively fulfilling what the people expect at the grassroots level.

"There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No. Just drive development at the local government. Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration. Let's do it together and ensure Nigeria is better off for it."

Economy: Tinubu encourages Nigerian governors

Furthermore, President Tinubu urged governors to prioritise agricultural growth as a pathway to economic stability.

"We have to work harder, grow more, and ensure the situation of our currency improves. Nigeria will see prosperity, but it requires consistent effort from all of us."

He also urged the governors to take pride in their efforts and acknowledged their progress across the states.

Tinubu said:

"There is no state we cannot visit and be proud of its development. We have better allocations now. Let me take the abuse; you take the privileges. Together, we will build a nation we are all proud of."

New Year: Tinubu optimistic about the future

Reflecting on his leadership journey in the last 19 months, the president expressed confidence in Nigeria's capacity to thrive given the resilience and leadership demonstrated by the administration.

He said:

"I am glad I asked for this job, and Nigerians gave me the mandate. We'll be on this voyage together. I thank all of you for where we are today and where we are heading."

Tinubu hosts Anthony Joshua

