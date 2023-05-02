Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared Wednesday as a public holiday for the people of the state to come out en mass and welcome Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

The governor, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, hinted that Tinubu had earlier shown interest in commissioning great projects in the state when his presidential campaign team visited

Tinubu, on his 2-day visit to the state, will commission the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex and Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover, both in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has declared a public holiday in the state, asking the people to come out en masse to welcome the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, May 3.

In his 2-day official visit to Rivers State, Tinubu is expected to commission the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex and Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Wednesday and Thursday, Daily Trust reported.

Wike declares public holiday ahead of Tinubu's visit to Rivers Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu will visit Rivers State following the invitation by Governor Wike

The governor, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, disclosed that Tinubu had earlier indicated his intention to commission some strategic projects in the state after the general election when his presidential campaign team visited the state.

He added that the state had sent a formal invitation to Tinubu following the end of the general election, and the president-elect graciously accepted the invitation.

In his explanation, Wike noted that Tinubu's visit to Rivers State would be the first official visit of the president-elect since his emergence as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The governor further stated that Tinubu would join the long list of prominent Nigerians that the state had hosted either to commission landmark projects or flag off projects.

Wike said:

"I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development."

