Enugu State plans to spend ₦10 billion in 2025 on CCTV cameras to enhance security at strategic locations

The 2025 budget of ₦971.08 billion prioritises security, agriculture, and infrastructure development

₦20 billion will fund mechanised farming, with plans for Special Crop Processing Zones and farm estates

The Enugu State Government has unveiled plans to invest ₦10 billion in 2025 for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) security cameras at strategic locations across the state.

The initiative, aimed at bolstering security, was announced by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Chief Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, during the breakdown of the state’s 2025 budget estimates on Saturday.

The proposed expenditure forms part of the state’s ambitious ₦971.08 billion budget for 2025, aptly titled the "Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity."

The budget allocates ₦837.94 billion to capital projects and ₦133.14 billion to recurrent spending.

Enugu earmarks N10b for CCTV

Chief Ozongwu disclosed that the high-tech CCTV systems, equipped with searchlights, would be strategically placed at bus stops, busy junctions, and major highways.

The cameras will be connected to a centralised monitoring system designed to enhance coordination and surveillance across the state.

“This technology-backed security system is aimed at making Enugu State safe and secure, thus positioning it as the preferred destination for affluent Nigerians and foreign investors to live and conduct business,” Ozongwu stated.

The commissioner further revealed that the government would allocate an additional ₦5 billion for the procurement of official and security vehicles to complement its ongoing investment in over 100 security vehicles already deployed in the state.

A further ₦1 billion will be used to upgrade and equip the Enugu State Security Outfit, which includes the training and retraining of personnel and the acquisition of monitoring vehicles.

In addition to its focus on security, the state’s 2025 budget makes significant provisions for agriculture.

₦20 billion has been earmarked for the purchase of 1,000 tractors and other farming implements to drive mechanised agriculture. Another ₦52.5 billion will go towards clearing and developing 100,000 hectares of land for three Special Crop Processing Zones.

Ozongwu added that the government plans to spend ₦1 billion on revamping the state’s tractor leasing company and ₦2 billion on constructing farm estates to boost agricultural productivity.

Enugu governor announces N80k minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Mbah, the state governor, announced the approval of an N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Mbah became the first southeast governor to announce more than N70,000 as the new minimum wage in his state.

Kenneth Ugwu, the head of the service and chairman of the new minimum wage implementation committee, announced the development at the end of the meeting on Thursday, October 24.

