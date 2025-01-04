President Bola Ahmed Tinubu landed in Enugu state on Saturday, January 4, 2025, for an official visit

In a statement by Governor Peter Mbah, Tinubu will commission key state projects including the Enugu International Conference Center and several state-wide educational and healthcare facilities

Dignitaries including governors, ministers, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, and other top government officials were present to welcome the president as he unveiled completed projects

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Enugu state - President Bola Tinubu Ahmed has arrived in Enugu state, for a one-day official visit.

President Tinubu lands in Enugu to commission key projects by Mbah's administration. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

Tinubu unveils key projects in Enugu

President Tinubu is expected to commission the Enugu International Conference Center, built by Governor Peter Mbah and other key projects.

The secretary to the state government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, revealed this in a statement made available to the press on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

According to the statement, President Tinubu would additionally commission some of the completed rural roads during the one-day visit.

As reported by Vanguard, the president was received at the airport by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, Abia governor, Dr. Alex Otti, the Anambra deputy governor, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, the oil magnet, Arthur Ezeh, others.

Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA) and other top government officials accompanied the president.

In a post shared on his , Governor Peter Mbah mentioned the key projects Tinubu is expected to commission in Enugu state on Saturday.

Mbah wrote:

"I’m delighted to share that His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will pay a state visit to our beloved state tomorrow during which he will commission some of the transformative projects we’ve executed.

"From the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of the 260 under construction in the wards across our state, to the 60 completed Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction, these initiatives reflect our commitment to quality education and accessible healthcare for all. The completed multi-auditorium Enugu International Conference Centre, 90 urban roads, and our state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre with 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras are repositioning our state as a hub of progress, safety, and opportunity.

"The President’s visit will be a milestone for us; a testament to our shared vision that is taking shape. We are excited to welcome Mr President to Enugu State."

Read more about Enugu state here:

Enugu governor announces N80k minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Peter Mbah announced the approval of an N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Mbah became the first southeast governor to announce more than N70,000 as the new minimum wage in his state.

Kenneth Ugwu, the head of the service and chairman of the new minimum wage implementation committee, announced the development at the end of the meeting on Thursday, October 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng