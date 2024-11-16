Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Vice-president Kashim Shettima has arrived in Kano, Kano state, for the wedding ceremony of Aisha Rabiu Kwankwaso and Fahad Dahiru Mangal.

The vice-president is joined by the speaker of the house of representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and other top public officials in the state were at the Mallam Aminu airport to welcome the country's No.2 citizen.

In the same vein, former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Kano for the event. The 77-year-old arrived to cheers from residents on Saturday morning, November 16. The people could be seen drumming, with some chanting "Atiku".

Legit.ng reports that the bride, Aisha, is the daughter of former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, while the groom, Fahad, is the son of business magnate, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal. The wedding is taking place in Kano city.

Other prominent personalities in Kano for the event are Abubakar Bukola Saraki, ex-senate president; former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo; Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; and former governors of Zamfara and Kebbi states, Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Adamu Aliero, respectively.

Senator Abdul Ningi and other dignitaries also honoured the Kwankwaso and Mangal families for the wedding taking place at the Kano Emirs' palace.

Kano: Obasanjo wears red cap

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was seen wearing a red cap, an insignia associated with Kwankwasiyya movement, as he was received by Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf.

Kwankwaso worked with Obasanjo as minister of defence.

More to follow...

