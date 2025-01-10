Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the DSS request to detain ten suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members

The DSS explained to the court in its motion that it arrested the suspects in Osun state following their alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities

The secret police alleged that preliminary investigation revealed that the respondents were members of the late Abubakar Shekau terrorist group who escaped to Osun state

FCT, Abuja - On Friday, January 10, a Federal High Court, Abuja division gave the Department of State Service (DSS) the go-ahead to detain 10 suspected terrorists for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Court orders DSS to detain Boko Haram terrorists who planed to launch cell in Osun. Photo credit: Federal High Court of Nigeria

DSS to detain suspected terrorists for 60 days

The terrorists had planned to launch a Boko Haram/ the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) cell in Osun state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Friday on the ex-parte motion moved by DSS lawyer Y.I. Umar, held that the application was meritorious and accordingly granted.

“An order is hereby made enabling the State Security Service (aka DSS)/applicant to detain the respondents for sixty (60) days pending the conclusion of investigation,” he ruled.

Details of the terrorists detained by the DSS

As reported by The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DSS had, in the motion, listed as respondents are;

Adamu Abubakar (aka Abu Aisha), Babagana Bashuli, Muhammed Adam, Mustapha Abacha Katuru Muhammed Babakura Mallam Abacha, Muhammed Ciroma, Ali Gambo, Muhammed Umoru and Muhammed Bundi as respondents respectively.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until March 3, 2025, for further proceedings.

The ten suspects were arrested in llesa East Local government Aread in Osun on December 16, 2024. The DSS acted on intelligence report following the group's suspicious involvement in terrorism.

The DSS also alleged that the suspects were members of the late Abubakar Shekau terrorist group, who escaped from Sambisa Forest to Osun because of the series of onslaught being carryout by the Nigerian Army against them.

“Intelligence at the disposal of the applicant revealed that the respondents were planning to launch a Boko Haram /ISWAP cell in Osun State; that the respondents were arrested while undergoing training on how to manufacture and detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” it said.

