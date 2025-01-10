Global site navigation

Local editions

Federal High Court Orders Detention of Terrorists Who Planned Launch of Boko Haram Cell in Osun
Nigeria

Federal High Court Orders Detention of Terrorists Who Planned Launch of Boko Haram Cell in Osun

by  Esther Odili 3 min read
  • Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the DSS request to detain ten suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members
  • The DSS explained to the court in its motion that it arrested the suspects in Osun state following their alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities
  • The secret police alleged that preliminary investigation revealed that the respondents were members of the late Abubakar Shekau terrorist group who escaped to Osun state

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - On Friday, January 10, a Federal High Court, Abuja division gave the Department of State Service (DSS) the go-ahead to detain 10 suspected terrorists for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

DSS gets court order to detain suspected terrorists planning Boko Haram cell in Osun for 60-days
Court orders DSS to detain Boko Haram terrorists who planed to launch cell in Osun. Photo credit: Federal High Court of Nigeria
Source: Facebook

DSS to detain suspected terrorists for 60 days

The terrorists had planned to launch a Boko Haram/ the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) cell in Osun state.

Read also

Lagos teacher who assaulted 3-year-old pupil remanded in prison as police give update

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Friday on the ex-parte motion moved by DSS lawyer Y.I. Umar, held that the application was meritorious and accordingly granted.

“An order is hereby made enabling the State Security Service (aka DSS)/applicant to detain the respondents for sixty (60) days pending the conclusion of investigation,” he ruled.

Details of the terrorists detained by the DSS

As reported by The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DSS had, in the motion, listed as respondents are;

  1. Adamu Abubakar (aka Abu Aisha),
  2. Babagana Bashuli,
  3. Muhammed Adam,
  4. Mustapha Abacha
  5. Katuru Muhammed
  6. Babakura Mallam Abacha,
  7. Muhammed Ciroma,
  8. Ali Gambo,
  9. Muhammed Umoru and
  10. Muhammed Bundi as respondents respectively.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until March 3, 2025, for further proceedings.

The ten suspects were arrested in llesa East Local government Aread in Osun on December 16, 2024. The DSS acted on intelligence report following the group's suspicious involvement in terrorism.

Read also

Anambra 2025: Former Abuja LG chairman joins APC ahead of guber election

The DSS also alleged that the suspects were members of the late Abubakar Shekau terrorist group, who escaped from Sambisa Forest to Osun because of the series of onslaught being carryout by the Nigerian Army against them.

“Intelligence at the disposal of the applicant revealed that the respondents were planning to launch a Boko Haram /ISWAP cell in Osun State; that the respondents were arrested while undergoing training on how to manufacture and detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” it said.

Read related articles about Osun here:

Osun: Adeleke pardons man sentenced to death

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Segun Olowookere, who was controversially sentenced to death for stealing a fowl, has been pardoned.

Read also

2027: Reactions as "strategic" meeting between El-Rufai, Al-Mustapha, others holds, "good luck"

Osun governor Adeleke granted clemency to Olowookere and 52 others on Thursday, December 26, 2024, on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

This came a few hours after Osun State High Court cleared the air on Olowookere's death sentence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: