Vice President Kashim Shettima has extended condolences to the government and people of Sokoto state following a military airstrike that resulted in the loss of innocent lives

The airstrike, which targeted a logistics base of the Lakramawa insurgent group, unfortunately claimed the lives of around 10 villagers and injured many others

Shettima expressed regret over the incident, solicited support for the troops, and assured the people of Sokoto state that the federal government is committed to eliminating terror groups and other criminal elements

Sokoto - Vice President Kashim Shettima has extended condolences to the government and people of Sokoto state over the loss of lives in a recent military airstrike targeting terrorist groups.

About 10 villagers were killed and many others injured on Dec. 25, 2024, when the military targeted a logistics base of the Lakurawa insurgent group at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in the Silame local government area of Sokoto state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima condoled with the people of Sokoto state following the military airstrike that led to the loss of innocent lives. Photo credit: @stanleynkwocha_.

Source: Twitter

Shettima offers sympathy and support

Shettima expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of those affected, acknowledging the incident as one of the rare sad moments when innocent civilians are caught in the crossfire.

"I call for understanding, especially when it is considered that our gallant men of the Armed Forces were fighting and paying the supreme price to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire," he said in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha.

Shettima calls for support for the military

On behalf of the military, Shettima expressed regret over the incident and solicited more support for the troops.

He assured the people of Sokoto state that the federal government is committed to wiping out terror groups and other criminal elements.

"Security is not one man's business. Together, we will surely make a difference as a people," he said.

Sokoto bombing: survivor recounts experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that a survivor of the military bombing recounted the harrowing experience of watching her family perish in the ensuing inferno.

The distraught woman, who pleaded anonymity, described how her father, mother, and four younger siblings were burnt to death during the airstrike.

“I saw them burning—my mother, my father, and my three younger brothers," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng