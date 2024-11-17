In a now edited post, Vice President Kashim Shettima ignored Alhaji Sanusi II but recognised his palace

Shettima's move elicited concerns from many following the court battle "Kano Emirate tussle" involving Sanusi II and the 15th Emir Ado Bayero who is reportedly enjoying federal might

Nigerians have reacted differently as Shettima recognised that he attended a wedding held at the Kano Emir's palace on Saturday but didn't mention Sanusi's name

Vice President Kashim Shettima stirred a fresh debate in the polity for recognizing Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Shettima in Kano on Saturday with Sanusi II and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Daily Trust reported that on Saturday, November 16, the Vice President had addressed Sanusi as the 16th Emir on his official Facebook page, prompting reactions from social media users who took it as an endorsement of Sanusi’s legitimacy to the Kano throne.

While the Kano Emirates tussle is still in courts, the state has witnessed the emergence of two emirs, Sanusi and the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

But the post sighted by Legit.ng reads;

“On Saturday, I attended the Wedding Fatiha of the daughter of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso..

“Kwankwaso gave his daughter, Dr. Aishatu Kwankwaso’s hand in marriage to Fahad, the son of Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

“The wedding which took place at the Kano Emir’s Palace, was conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahraddeen.

“I shared my heartfelt wishes with the newly-weds, hoping for a lifetime of happiness together.

“The event was attended by notable figures, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul Ningi and Senator Adamu Aliero who is also a former Governor of Kebbi State, former Governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, Mahamud Shinkafi, former Governor of Zamfara State, Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Bauchi State, Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom, and Chief Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo State.

Also, Senator Dino Melaye and Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, the Chief Security Officer of the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, attended the event.”

From the above post, Legit.ng understands that Shettima mentioned all the guests who attended the wedding but omitted Sanusi 11.

However, Daily Trust reported that after some pockets of reactions by social media users, the third paragraph in the post shared by Shettima, the Vice President, was later edited omitting the name of the emir.

Nigerians react as Shettima calls Sanusi Emir of Kano

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@AliyuOmeizaRuf2 tweeted:

"Shettima don't have problem with what happens in Kano emirate but he is scared not to go against Tinubu's interest."

@jibreelKhalil tweeted:

"Shettima recognizing SLS as the emir of kano has diffused the tension that was building up few months ago. A set of political rabble-rousers wanted to create an unrest by igniting Aminu Ado to stand his ground. Alhamdulillahi for the recognition by federal government."

@UMusa03 tweeted:

"Respect is reciprocal."

@olakunle_don tweeted:

"We should not deceive ourselves Sanusi is the Emir by all standards."

@Moodaskeed tweeted:

"Confusion not reaction."

Read more about the Kano Emirate tussle here:

Bayero prevented from renovating Nassarawa palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano Ado Bayero experienced a major setback as the Kano State High Court ruled on the application seeking to stop the renovation of the Nasarawa mini-palace.

The court stopped Bayero from renovating the historic palace, following an interim order earlier on September 13, 2024, temporarily restraining the Emir from altering the palace.

The presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, delivered the verdict on Thursday in a matter involving the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf.

