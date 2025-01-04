APC Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has described FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as his master

The governor praised Wike for taking his development energy as Rivers state governor to Abuja as the FCT minister

According to Governor Okpebholo, Wike now has a handful of contributions to the development of Edo state

Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has referred to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his master while commending him for the developmental projects when he was the governor of Rivers State.

The Edo state governor noted that Wike has taken his developmental strike from Rivers to Abuja, praising him for the developmental projects as the FCT minister and adding that Wike now has the same impact on governance in his state.

Governor Okpebholo made the comment while speaking at the New Year luncheon hosted by the FCT minister in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Friday, January 3. The event was attended by top APC leaders and political officeholders, including Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North.

Edo governor speaks amid Wike, Fubara's rift

The Edo state governor's comment came amid the new tension in Rivers state's political crisis. The former governor and influential political figure in the state, Peter Odidi, praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for stopping Wike from turning the state into his estate.

In his response to Odili's claim, Wike listed the number of Odili's family members working under Fubara's administration, adding that the former governor would soon arrange a wife for Governor Fubara.

Wike and Fubara's rift started soon after the latter resumed the governor's office. Wike was known to be the sole force behind Governor Fubara's emergence in the state's politics.

Governor Fubara approved N100k Christmas bonus

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has approved an N100,000 Christmas bonus for civil servants, public servants and pensioners in the state.

Fubara was said to have made to move so that the beneficiaries could have a fulfilling Yuletide celebration in their homes.

This gesture will be Governor Fubara's second of its kind, considering he started in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng