Peter Odili, the ex-governor of Rivers state, has commended the leadership and courage of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The former governor of the oil-rich state noted that Governor Fubara prevented FCT minister Nyesom Wike from turning Rivers to his estate

Odili said Fubara has made the people of the state happy, just as he did when he was the governor of the state

Peter Odili, the former governor of Rivers State, has praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his leadership and courage in the face of adversity. Odili noted that Fubara prevented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from turning the state into a private estate through a fierce and unnecessary political war.

This statement was made at a Christmas ballad organized by Odili in honour of Governor Fubara and his family. Odili commended Fubara's unusual fortitude in confronting Wike's challenges, which has led to the emancipation of Rivers people and steadied governance.

Peter Odili speaks on Fubara's victory over Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, he also acknowledged that Fubara has made civil servants and Rivers people happier, much like during his own tenure as governor until 2007. This endorsement is significant, as Odili is respected in Rivers State politics.

Governor Fubara thanked God over Wike

In response, Governor Fubara expressed his gratitude to God for His guidance and support during the political crisis. He stated that God gave him a new perspective on leadership, allowing him to see the crisis as an opportunity for growth and governance. Fubara also acknowledged the strength of support from the Rivers people, which has been his source of encouragement and motivation.

Fubara assured the people of Rivers State that his administration is committed to making every succeeding year better, with remarkable records of progress. He also vowed to continue doing what is right and to run a government that uplifts the state's image. Fubara's commitment to good governance and the well-being of Rivers people is evident in his words and actions.

The event, attended by prominent figures in Rivers State, including the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of Rivers State, was a testament to the people's unity and solidarity.

Governor Fubara approved N100k Christmas bonus

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has approved an N100,000 Christmas bonus for civil servants, public servants and pensioners in the state.

Fubara was said to have made to move so that the beneficiaries could have a fulfilling Yuletide celebration in their homes.

This gesture will be Governor Fubara's second of its kind, considering he started in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng