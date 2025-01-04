Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole has commended the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for giving the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Oshimhole described Wike as a valuable asset borrowed from the PDP to serve in the All Progressives Congress-led government.

Oshiomhole said PDP Rivers led Wike to APC without a transfer fee. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole/ Nyesom Wike

He stated this while speaking at a New Year luncheon hosted by Wike in Port Harcourt on Friday, January, 3.

The former Edo state governor likened the move to a football club giving away its star player, The Punch.

“Thank you to PDP for giving us Nyesom Wike to help us fix Abuja. I don’t belong to any club, I only belong to Bendel Insurance but I listen to those who say they are Manchester United fans [and the likes].

“When you are giving your best player to another club, you pay heavily.”

He jokingly added, “Thank you for what you’re helping us in APC to do. PDP Rivers led you to us without saying we should pay a transfer fee.

“We may not be happy to return you; we would even create a toll gate to prevent that.”

