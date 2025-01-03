Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has tackled members of the Rivers state assembly loyal to FCT minister Nyesom Wike as he defended the 2025 budget presentation

He maintained that the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers who defected to the APC had lost their seats, asserting that Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly is the only legitimate legislature

Fubara, who is engaged in a running battle with Wike, said he had endured enough insult from Wike's camp and would tolerate no more

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has defended his decision to present the 2025 budget to only three lawmakers.

Legit.ng reported that Fubara shunned the 27-member factional Assembly loyal to his predecessor and estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike to present N1.18 trillion budgetary estimate to the three lawmakers on Monday, December 30.

The three pro-Fubara’s lawmakers are Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, Deputy Speaker, Adolphus Orubienimigha, and the House Leader, Sokari Goodboy Sokari.

"It is too late," Fubara tells pro-Wike lawmakers

But speaking on Thursday, January 2, Fubara asserted that the 27 members of the State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had permanently lost their seats.

The governor, who has been at odds with former governor Wike, stated that there is no chance for the defected lawmakers to return to the Assembly.

Speaking further, he emphasized that the three-member legislative body led by Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo is the only legitimate Assembly, dismissing claims of a factional legislature.

The governor also shared how Wike's allies insulted him but maintained he is focused on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers state.

Fubara said:

“I want to say this, maybe for some persons somewhere who are still mixing up issues. We have only one Assembly and that Assembly is headed by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

“A group of friends about nine months ago embarked on what is called the sea-bared journey; halfway through the vessel, while they were coasting, they realized that they were entering the den of devils and sharks, and they now want to retreat.

“It is too late, and the truth is that we are not going back. We have given them enough room for peace. There is no governor in Nigeria who can take the kind of insult I took from those set of people.

“As it stands now, our major target is the interest of Rivers State, and we will continue to defend the integrity of governance. As far as I am concerned, we have moved on.”

Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, have been in a long battle over the control of Rivers state.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Fubara makes bold statements amid battle with Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara expressed confidence in his leadership, citing the unwavering support of Rivers citizens as a source of strength.

Fubara credited divine intervention for guiding him through the political crisis, emphasizing that his strength comes from the encouragement and support of the people of Rivers State.

Former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili offered strong support for Fubara, praising his leadership

