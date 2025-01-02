Peter Obi, a popular opposition leader in Nigeria, has denied having an agreement with co-presidential hopefuls, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Obi stated that claims of him ruling Nigeria for eight years, Atiku ruling for four years, and Kwankwaso taking four years were false

Speaking at a press conference, the former Anambra state governor disclosed that he was unaware of such a plan

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has refuted rumours circulating recently that he reached a key agreement with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso flew the flag of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election while Atiku bid for the presidency under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 and 2023. The trio are expected to throw their hats into the ring again in 2027.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, January 2, Obi asserted that there was “no agreement yet.” Vanguard newspaper noted Obi's stance.

The 63-year-old appealed to all lovers of Nigeria irrespective of political affiliation to cooperate because it was only in unity that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whom he alleged has “mismanaged” the nation’s resources, could be defeated in the 2027 general elections.

Furthermore, Obi described Nigeria’s security situation as unfortunate, expressing sadness over banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping-for-ransom scourges.

Tinubu’s cabinet size large - Opposition member bemoans

As political actors in the country up their game ahead of the next presidential election, an opposition member, Adekunle Aderibigbe, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the number of his ministers.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe advised the president to look inward and restructure public expenditure.

He said:

"There is an issue of overbloated governance. The expansion of the cabinet to 48 ministers contradicts the economic realities of cutting costs. As a member of NNPP, I recommend leaner governance structures that prioritise efficiency and direct public funds towards developmental projects."

