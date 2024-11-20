Labour Party headed to the court to challenge the legality of the 27 Rivers lawmakers' defections to the APC

The lawmakers, key allies of FCT minister Nyesom Wike, reportedly announced their defection in December 2023 and their seats have been declared vacant amid battle with Governor Fubara

But on Wednesday, November 20, the court granted the Labour Party the approval to present video evidence showing the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly members confirmed their defection from the PDP to the APC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Labour Party (LP) has reaffirmed its commitment to proving that the 27 lawmakers in Rivers state, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2023, effectively vacated their legislative seats as a result.

Labour Party gets approval to play a defection clip of pro-Wike lawmakers against Fubara's govt, who defected to APC. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Video evidence showing defection of pro-Wike lawmakers emerge

The lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule, who are close allies of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) announced their defection to the APC on December 11, 2023, reportedly without any internal crisis within the PDP, a condition often required to justify such moves.

As reported by Channels TV, the LP is among the parties seeking a judicial declaration on the validity of the lawmakers’ seats.

Speaking after a hearing before Justice Emmanuel Obele of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, the Labour Party’s counsel, Clifford Chukwu, stated that the party has compelling evidence to substantiate its case.

Among the evidence is a video clip showing Amaewhule announcing the defections on behalf of himself and the other 26 lawmakers.

Chukwu explained that the court had granted leave to present the video as evidence, but at resumed hearing on Wednesday, Justice Obele opted to address preliminary applications before proceeding to the substantive matter.

The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2025, when the video evidence is expected to be presented in court.

The Labour Party case was one of the two matters that were considered by the Judge, Justice Emmanuel Obele on the same subject matter.

The second case was by the Speaker of the Pro-Fubara Lawmakers, Victor Oko-Jumbo and his two colleagues, Sokari Goodboy and Adolphus Timothy.

Legit.ng understands that Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike, are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state. This has led to the political crisis rocking the oil rich state.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

APC warns Fubara against blackmailing Tinubu, Wike

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the APC reacted to the recent judgment stopping allocation to Rivers state.

APC said will stand with and by the judgment of the court according to “Sections 120, 121, and 122" of the constitution.

The APC chairman in Rivers State, Sir Tony Okocha, said the political crisis rocking Rivers state is between Governor "Sim Fubara and Sim Fubara.”

Source: Legit.ng