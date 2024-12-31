Timi Frank condemns Nyesom Wike's verbal attacks on Dr. Peter Odili, accusing him of siding with Governor Fubara

Frank slams Wike’s history of betraying allies, citing past instances with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and Rotimi Amaechi

Frank warns President Tinubu to be cautious of Wike’s political moves, suggesting Wike's recent public actions are aimed at positioning himself as a presidential contender for 2027

Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has strongly condemned the verbal attacks by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against Dr. Peter Odili, the former Governor of Rivers State.

Wike, during a Thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt on Sunday, December 29, accused Odili of siding with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Minister went further, labelling Odili an ‘ingrate’ and ‘rent seeker.’

Frank slams Wike's betrayal of allies

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 31, Frank expressed outrage over Wike’s remarks, accusing the Minister of betrayal.

Frank, also the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, stated in a statement released in Abuja:

“Wike’s condemnable outburst against Odili showed how quickly he can turn friends into foes. This is not his first time, and it will not be his last," ne said.

Frank listed several instances of Wike’s betrayal, claiming that the Minister had turned against his former allies after benefiting from their support.

“Nigerians are aware of how Wike betrayed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and Rotimi Amaechi. In 2023, he formed an unholy alliance against his own party, the PDP, leading to their loss of the presidency,” Frank said.

Frank sends warning to President Tinubu

Frank also warned President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of Wike, citing his past betrayals.

He described Wike as someone who, like the character Brutus in Julius Caesar, pretends to be an ally only to turn against his friends when they need him most, Vanguard reported.

"Wike has no respect for elders nor the hands that feed him," Frank asserted.

Frank concluded by urging Tinubu to be wary of Wike’s political moves ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also claimed that Wike’s recent projects and his brash public image were all part of a political strategy to position himself as a stronger contender for the presidency in 2027.

Akinniyi reacts as Wike vows to support Tinubu again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, voiced concerns as Wike said he would support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid.

an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi described Wike’s remarks as an embarrassment to the PDP, accusing him and the G-5 group of undermining the party’s integrity.

