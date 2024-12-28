Why Tinubu Will Be Re-Elected in 2027, Reno Omokri Speaks in Trending Video
- Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has revealed why he's sure that President Tinubu will be re-elected in 2027
- Omokri said Tinubu's emotional intelligence and his ability to turn enemies into allies will aid his re-election
- The former presidential aide expressed confidence in Tinubu's ability to maintain alliances and secure another term in office
Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has described President Bola Tinubu as a highly emotionally intelligent leader who can convert enemies into allies.
Omokri believes this trait will help Tinubu secure his re-election in 2027.
In a video shared on his X handle on Friday, December 27, Omokri praised Tinubu's ability to work with former foes, citing this as a key factor in his predicted re-election victory.
Omokri noted that emotionally intelligent individuals can reconcile with enemies, except in cases where fundamental differences, such as faith, are insurmountable.
He cited the example of the United States' shift from enemies to major trading partners with Germany and Japan after World War II.
Enemies won over are more reliable than friends - Omokri
Omokri expressed confidence in Tinubu's ability to maintain alliances and secure another term in office.
"Enemies that you've won over to your side are more reliable than friends, and that is why I am convinced that the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, is going to be re-elected in 2027, I mean, I'm so sure, as long as God spares his Life he's gonna be re-elected, because he is an expert that knows how to turn former enemies to friends," he said.
2027: Why I will vote for Tinubu ahead of Atiku - Omokri
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri said he would vote for President Tinubu in 2027 should he contest against Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi again.
The former presidential aide and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he will work for President Tinubu’s victory.
“And God spares my life and the lives of the above people, I will vote for and work vehemently for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so help me, God!” Omokri said.
