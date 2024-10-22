Peter Obi met with political leaders in the north, including the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Legit.ng reports that some Nigerians feel a merger is needed in 2027 and could take them out of the woods

Peter Obi's ally, Yunusa Tanko, explained that Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso met while they were catching up with their Airpeace flight from Kano to Lagos state scheduled for 12.30 am on Tuesday, October 22

Kano, Kano state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, met with Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at the Kano Airport on Tuesday, October 22.

Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 poll, met Obi in the company of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Video of Peter Obi meeting Rabiu Kwankwaso at Kano airport emerges.

Source: Facebook

Other individuals at the meeting included Obi, Yunusa Tanko, and Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf's spokesperson.

Legit.ng reports that Obi met Kwankwaso at the Kano airport following his (Obi's) trip to neighbouring Jigawa state.

The former Anambra state governor had on Monday, October 21, visited Dutse, Jigawa state, to commiserate with Governor Umar Namadi and the people of the state over the tragic petroleum tanker incident that killed over 180 people. Many of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Most of those who died have been buried in a mass ceremony.

Fuel tanker explosions and accidents are common in Nigeria - often caused by the poor state of roads and badly maintained vehicles.

Describing the incident as "a national tragedy", Obi prayed for the departed souls. The LP chieftain also pledged to donate to the victims.

Watch the video of Obi and Kwankwaso below:

2027: “We are happy with Kwankwaso" - LP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, the LP welcomed the purported offer by Kwankwaso to be running mate to Obi.

Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the LP, expressed satisfaction with Kwankwaso's resolution.

