The Coalition of Southern Groups (CSG) has expressed concern over the rising prices of essential commodities such as rice, flour, sugar and cement

In an interview, the group's chairman believes the APC administration is getting more and more unpopular

CSG explained that if the 2027 presidential election is free and fair, it would be difficult for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win

Owerri, Imo state - A non-partisan umbrella for all southern groups, the Coalition of Southern Groups (CSG), has decried the rising cost of living in West Africa's largest economy, Nigeria.

The group said the 'reforms' embarked on by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he assumed office in May 2023 have not really translated into any tangible gains for the Nigerian masses.

2027: Group assesses Tinubu's performance

According to Vanguard in a report on Sunday, January 5, 2024, chairman of the coalition and a former commissioner in Imo state, Professor Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, stated that it would be difficult to rig the 2027 presidential election.

His words:

“Tinubu’s government for the past one year plus hasn’t really done so much.

“Nothing seems to be coming down (in terms of prices of goods). So Nigerians are not really happy about this. The government should change its policies and look at the faces of Nigerians and the way they are suffering.”

Ajumbe added:

“2027 will witness another wave. If you rigged in 2023 to become the president, in 2027, it may not be the same tactics because in the military, they say you don’t use the same tactics two times”.

2027: Obi quashes reports of power-sharing agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, refuted rumours circulating recently that he reached a key agreement with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The 63-year-old appealed to all lovers of Nigeria irrespective of political affiliation to cooperate because it was only in unity that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whom he alleged has “mismanaged” the nation’s resources, could be defeated in the 2027 general elections.

