The governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed has announced two key appointments in his cabinet

Mohammed approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Hammayo as the new SSG, a few days after Ibrahim Kashim, resigned from his job

He also appointed a new private secretary as confirmed by Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, in a statement on Friday, December 27

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has appointed Alhaji Aminu Hammayo as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Governor Bala Mohammed takes decision as SSG dumped hi cabinet ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Mohammed replaces Ibrahim Kashim

Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday, December 27, in Bauchi.

According to Gidado, Hammayo replaced Ibrahim Kashim, who resigned his appointment on December 13.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Mr Gidado described the new SSG as a seasoned administrator and public servant and added that he served the state with distinction in various capacities.

“He was a one time SSG and until his new appointment he was the Commissioner for Budget and Multi Lateral Coordination,” Mr Gidado said.

Who is gov Mohammed's new private secretary?

Speaking further, the special adviser said that Governor Bala Mohammed also approved the appointment of Hashimu Kumbala as his principal private secretary.

Gidado stated that Kumbala would be providing critical administrative and advisory support to the governor.

Kumbala is also tasked with the responsibility of ensuring effective communication and coordination within the government.

Speaking further, Gidado added that Kumbala was a retired permanent secretary and until his new appointment he was the special adviser to the governor on general services.

Why did Ibrahim Kashim resign as SSG?

Legit.ng recalled that Governor Mohammed confirmed and accepted the resignation of the SSG Ibrahim Kashim.

Kashim resigned with immediate effect amid rumour that he wants to run for the 2027 governorship race in Bauchi state.

2027: Bauchi gov speaks on North strategy against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the criticism from northern groups and leaders, Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized that all governors are in support of President Tinubu’s leadership.

However, he pointed out that certain members of the president's cabinet are hindering his efforts, advising him to remove them.

Mohammed spoke when he landed in Rivers state amid permutations for the 2027 election and early moves by the APC against Sim Fubara's government and second-term.

Source: Legit.ng