Nigerian Governor Announces Date to Start N70,000 Minimum Wage Payments
- The Bauchi state government said it will pay the state's civil servants the new minimum wage starting this November
- Governor Bala Mohammed gave this assurance on Wednesday and also addressed concerns about the state's poverty level following the NBS report
- The governor reassured retired civil servants that his administration is committed to settling the backlog of gratuities owed to them
On Wednesday, November 20, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state announced that his administration will commence the payment of the N70,000 new national minimum wage in November 2024.
The announcement came during a State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Bauchi state.
In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Governor Mohammed.
The governor expressed concern over a report from the National Bureau of Statistics, which listed Bauchi state among those with high poverty rates, describing it as a wake-up call for his administration.
Governor Mohammed reassured retired civil servants that his administration is working diligently to address the backlog of gratuities owed to them.
Speaking further, Governor Mohammed outlined the state government's commitment to improving governance.
He stressed that the administration will focus on delivering projects that will have a tangible impact on the lives of the people of Bauchi.
Mohammed said:
"At the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, I announced that my administration will commence the payment of the new national minimum wage starting this November.
"I must express my concern over a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which listed Bauchi State among those with high poverty levels. This report serves as a wake-up call for us all, underscoring the urgent need to redouble our efforts in delivering meaningful and impactful projects to our people.
"I remain fully committed to addressing the backlog of gratuities owed to our retired civil servants. I sincerely appeal for their continued patience and understanding as we work diligently towards resolving this longstanding issue.
"During the SEC meeting, we deliberated on strategies to improve governance and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of our beloved state. Rest assured, we are focused on building a Bauchi State that works for all its citizens."
Minimum wage: Tinubu’s FG to spend N6.5tn
Relatively, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government hinted that spending on personnel costs would increase by at least 60% in 2025.
FG noted that this was due to the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments in federal workers' salaries.
The MTEF report detailed how the budgeted N6.56tn as personnel expenditures in the 2025 budget will secure payment of the new minimum wage.
