Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has announced an end to the crisis rocking the party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on Tuesday, instructed feuding members of the party to revert to the status quo

Acting national chairman Umar Damagum also confirmed the development in Abuja on Tuesday and shared further details

FCT, Abuja - Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Governor of Bauchi state, on Tuesday, October 15, announced that the PDP governors have settled the factional crisis affecting the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Mohammed: "PDP crisis is over"

He stated this on Tuesday when journalists approached him at the Private Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, Governor Bala Mohammed said:

“The crisis is over. The governors, Board of Trustees, and other organs have resolved that the NWC should revert to the status quo. They are now united.”

The governor, accompanied by the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, while travelling to Ondo state for a PDP gubernatorial campaign rally, announced that suspensions from both factions had been lifted.

Also speaking, Damagum confirmed that the crisis is over, adding:

“The party is united, and no members of the NWC left before.”

The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Tuesday.

