Amid his opposing views about Tinubu's economic reforms, Governor Bala Mohammed has clarified his absence from the president's home in Lagos state

Responding to the presidency's backlash, the Bauchi governor maintained that his absence was not political

Speculations swirl as Nigerian governors on Wednesday gathered at Tinubu's home in Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, to exchange New Year greetings and discuss national matters but Mohammed was notable absent

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said political meaning should not be attached to his absence from the Nigerian governors' New Year visit to the Lagos home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed clears air absence from Tinubu’s house visit Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On New Year’s Day, several governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) visited President Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence to mark the occasion.

The governors included Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Babagana Zulum of Borno state and Abba Yusuf of Kano state, among others.

Interestingly, Bala Mohammed, who is the chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum, was absent, fueling rumors of political discord between him and Tinubu.

Bauchi gov mourns as stepmother dies, counters speculations

Legit.ng recalls that Mohammed said President Tinubu’s tax policies are anti-north and warned that the region would soon show its “true colours.”

But on Thursday, January 2, the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, dismissed any political undertones to Mohammed’s absence from the visit to Tinubu’s house.

The governor’s spokesperson revealed that Mohammed was mourning the loss of his 102-year-old stepmother, Hauwa Duguri, who passed away on New Year’s Day.

Gidado said:

“The stepmother of the governor, Hauwa Duguri, passed away on Wednesday, the same day as the New Year visit.

“The governor has been restless. As I speak to you, we are in his country home in Duguri, mourning her loss.”

Speaking further, Gidado said:

“It is uncalled for to link the governor’s absence to his recent exchanges with the Presidency.”

As reported by The Punch, he noted that Mohammed was still receiving sympathisers offering condolences.

Read more about Bauchi governor Mohammed here:

2027: Bauchi gov speaks on North strategy against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the criticism from northern groups and leaders, Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized that all governors are in support of President Tinubu’s leadership.

However, he pointed out that certain members of the president's cabinet are hindering his efforts, advising him to remove them.

Mohammed spoke when he landed in Rivers state amid permutations for the 2027 election and early moves by the APC against Sim Fubara's government and second term.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng