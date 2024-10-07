The political unrest in Rivers state has intensified as thugs set fire to the newly-built council secretariat at Isiokpo in Ikwerre local government area (LGA)

Legit.ng gathered that a group of armed hoodlums stormed several local government secretariats, vandalising property and setting buildings ablaze

In Ikwerre local government secretariat, Isiokpo, the office of the newly-elected chairman, Isreal Abosi, was set ablaze by thugs protesting the legitimacy of elections conducted on Saturday, October 5

Ikwerre, Rivers state - The newly-built council secretariat at Isiokpo in Ikwerre local government area (LGA) of Rivers state was on Monday, October 7, set ablaze.

According to Channels Television, a resident in the area confirmed the incident.

Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor turned minister, Nyesom Wike, crossed swords

Ikwerre: Hoodlums cause mayhem at Rivers LG secretariat

Videos of the arson is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Per The Nation, two rival political groups clashed at Ikwerre local government secretariat before the newly-built edifice was destroyed.

It was gathered that the two groups deferred over the conduct of the local government election.

While one camp (ex-Governor Nyesom Wike's loyalists) insisted that there was no election, the other said an election was held and that an elected chairman, Isreal Abosi, had been sworn-in and must be allowed to resume his duties at the secretariat.

Apart from the arson, gunshots rocked the area and caused panic among the residents.

Legit.ng reports that it is the second confirmed secretariat that has been set ablaze on the same day after that of Eleme.

This followed the withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the Force's hierarchy in Nigeria.

The attack comes 48 hours after the controversial 2024 Rivers state local government elections which some political stakeholders opposed. It also comes as Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) and Governor Siminalayi Fubara remain locked in a political battle.

Efforts by Legit.ng to reach Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the Rivers state police command, for official comments on the Ikwerre attack, were unsuccessful.

Watch a video of the incident below:

Omoku: Protest rocks Rivers LG secretariat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, protesters stormed the council headquarters in Omoku, Rivers state.

The protesters prevented Isaac Umejuru, the newly sworn-in chairman, to resume office.

