The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, has announced holiday break for civil servants in the state

Civil servants in Bayelsa state will enjoy a seven-day break starting from December 24, 2024, through December 30, 2024, to celebrate the Christmas holiday

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation & Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details

Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has approved a Christmas break for all civil servants in the state.

7 days public holiday: Essential service workers exempted

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation & Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, revealed this in a statement made available to the press on Friday, December 20.

According to the statement, the break will commence on December 24, 2024, and end on December 30, 2024.

However, the break will not apply to essential service workers, who are expected to continue their duties as usual throughout the holiday period.

As reported by Vanguard on Saturday, December 21, the statement read:

“The break is to commence on December 24th and end on December 30th, 2024.

“However, essential service workers are exempted from this recess and are expected to report to work as usual.”

In his statement, Governor Diri extended his appreciation to all residents in Bayelsa for their continued support and wished everyone a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

