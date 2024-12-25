Civil servants face gloomy Christmas celebration as the federal government struggles to pay the December salaries for workers

Many workers lamented that they don't have money to travel to see their families and are struggling to but food and clothing for their children

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to consider the welfare of civil servants this yuletide season

FCT, Abuja - It is a gloomy Christmas celebration for civil servants under the employment of the Federal Government.

This is because their December salaries have not been paid for them to celebrate and merry with their family and loved ones.

Many civil servant, who spoke under the condition of anonymity lamented that it is a repetition of what happened in November.

The workers said they won’t be travelling for Christmas because of money and the cost of food items and clothes for my children have gone up.

As reported by The Punch, an Assistant Director in one of the MDAs outside Abuja, urged the federal government to consider the welfare of civil servants this yuletide season.

“This delay in salary payment is getting too much. It is Christmas and yet some of us can’t even buy meat talk less getting chicken for our family members. The government needs to consider our welfare.”

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General, Mr Bawa Mokwa, however, said payments of salaries commenced on Monday, December 23.

Speaking on the reason for the delay, he said:

“When they started paying the new minimum wage, the money assigned for salaries to these ministries was affected by the minimum wage. So, that led to shortfall for the ministries. That is what the government has addressed and augmented for all ministries to ensure that the salary was paid yesterday.”

Nigerian governor approves December salary payment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that civil servants in Borno state jubilate as Governor Babagana Zulum approved the payment of December salary.

Governor Zulum approved the December salary payment for workers on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The governor’s Spokesperson, Dauda Illiya, said the early December salary payment will enable residents to celebrate the yuletide season without financial hindrance.

