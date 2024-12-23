The Lagos government has announced a 72-hour shopping festival which offers exclusive deals and discounts

Over 500 vendors, including local artisans and international brands, will showcase a variety of products such as fashion, electronics, beauty items, home decor, and gourmet food

The event, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in partnership with Chain Reaction Ltd., aims to celebrate Lagos' culture, creativity, and commerce during the holiday season

The Lagos government has announced the launch of the highly anticipated 72-hour shopping festival.

The festival is set to begin tomorrow, December 23 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, running until December 25.

This was disclosed in a statement shared via the state's official X handle on Monday, December 23.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in collaboration with Chain Reaction Ltd., the festival promises to offer an exceptional shopping experience for both local residents and tourists alike.

Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, emphasized that the three-day event will feature incredible deals and exclusive discounts, Leadership reported.

Aregbe highlighted that the festival would host over 500 vendors, including a mix of local artisans and renowned international brands.

"Shoppers can expect a wide range of products, from fashion and electronics to beauty items, home decor, and gourmet food.

"The Lagos Shopping Festival is more than just a shopping event; it’s a celebration of Lagos’ culture, creativity, and commerce.

"Whether you’re searching for the perfect holiday gift or the latest fashion trends, the festival promises something special for everyone," said Aregbe.

The event will not only offer fantastic retail opportunities but will also showcase the city's vibrant cultural heritage, making it an exciting addition to the holiday season.

