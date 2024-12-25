Passengers have crowded the major parks in Lagos, Abuja, and other major cities across the country to benefit from the 50% deduction

Tinubu's administration announced a 50 percent discount on road transportation fares during the Christmas and New Year holiday

The gesture will operate on 144 routes from Abuja and Lagos to all state capitals except Anambra, which will be Onitsha with 708 vehicles

Oshodi, Lagos state - Many Nigerians have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 50 percent reduction in transport fares for people traveling during this yuletide season.

Thousands of passengers besieged the designated motor parks in Abuja, Lagos, and other states to benefit from the 50 percent reduced fare.

The road travel palliative will run from December 24, 2024, to January 5, 2025. Photo credit: @Lamataonline

As reported by The Punch, the federal government road travel palliative will run from December 24, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

The ministry of transportation plans to commence with 144 routes from Abuja and Lagos to all state capitals except Anambra, which will be Onitsha with 708 vehicles.

Many passengers were seen boarding the buses under the palliative arrangements at the Oshodi bus terminal in Lagos on Tuesday, December 24.

Passengers confirmed the commencement of the palliative scheme

One of the passengers, Mrs Ejiofor Deborah, who could not hide her excitement, said:

“I never knew such a benefit was on until I got to the terminal this morning. Honestly, I am very happy and God will bless our President and help him to achieve his goals,”

Another passenger, Mrs Ojediran, said the reduced fare would serve as a relief to Nigerians travel to lingcelebrate with their loved ones.

“I am happy because this is a major relief for me during this difficult time. Transport fares can make one depressed. When I learned there would be a reduction in the transport fares, I said it is a lie because I thought Nigerians who would be asked to direct the palliative will circumvent the process. But I must confess, I am happy because I got here around 7.20 am and I am already on a bus.”

Christmas: FG announces slash in transportation fare

