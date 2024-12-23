Governor Caleb Mutfwang has introduced a special transportation programme for Plateau residents

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, residents will enjoy free intra-local government and inter-state travel from December 23 to December 24 that will cover 17 LGAs

Those traveling on the inter-local government or inter-state buses can return on January 4-5, 2025, as the transportation service ensures travel flexibility for the holiday period

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has offered free transportation services to the citizens within and outside the state, ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Governor Mutfwang declares free bus rides for Plateau residents. Photo credit:Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Free transportation services: Dates, routes covered

The state commissioner for transport, Davou Gyang revealed this in a statement released to the press in Jos, the state capital, on Monday, December 23.

According to Gyang, the free transportation services will commence on December 23, 2024, and end on Tuesday, December 24.

He noted that the move is meant to cushion the effect of the economic challenges being faced by the people.

Speaking further, Gyang added that the free transportation would cover intra-local government travel across the 17 local government area ( LGAs) of the state, as well as inter-state travel.

The statement read:

“Due to the current economic challenges, Governor Caleb Mutfwang through the Plateau State Ministry of Transport, has introduced a special Christmas and New Year holiday mass transit programme for Plateau residents and those in the diaspora through the following schedule:

“From Monday 23 to Tuesday 24, all Metro Bus rides within the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis are free, with extended routes other than the usual ones.

“For inter-local Government travel, passengers will assemble at Plateau State Polytechnic for departure, to be dropped off at their respective Local Government Headquarters. Please note that two 18-seater buses will make eight trips daily on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The commissioner stated that for inter-state travels:

“Passengers from the North-East — Bauchi, Borno, and Adamawa would travel from the capital of their respective states to Jos. For the North West — Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa, passengers would travel from their respective states capital to Jos,” among others.

The statement advised interested travellers to “contact the leadership of Plateau State associations in their respective zones for seamless arrangements.

“Take note that the return trip for inter-local Government and inter-state travellers is scheduled for January 4-5, 2025.”

