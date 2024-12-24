In his 2024 Christmas message, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends warm greetings to Christians, emphasizing the themes of love, peace, and unity while reflecting on recent tragic events

He calls for compassion and support for those facing difficulties and honors the nation's brave troops

The President reassures Nigerians of the government's efforts to ensure safe travel during the festive season, including free train services and subsidized road transport

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his message, President Tinubu emphasized the significance of Christmas as a symbol of love, peace, and unity, reminding everyone that light can emerge even in the darkest times.

President Tinubu Sends a Direct Message to Nigerians Ahead of Christmas, Mentions Hardship

Reflecting on recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja, the President expressed his deep sorrow and offered his sympathies to the affected families.

He urged Nigerians to find comfort in their faith and the support of loved ones, while also calling for kindness and compassion towards those facing difficulties.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of honoring the nation's brave troops and supporting the country's leaders.

He reassured Nigerians that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure safe and convenient travel during the festive period, including free train services and subsidized road transport on 144 routes nationwide.

“On this joyous Christmas Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, as narrated in the Holy Scriptures.

“Christmas embodies the fulfilment of divine prophecy and symbolises the triumph of love, peace, and unity. It is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope. This belief resonates with people of all faiths. Indeed, God is with us.

“Recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja deeply sadden us, and our thoughts are with those who continue to suffer from these heartbreaking incidents. We earnestly pray that such misfortunes do not revisit our families and communities and that the lives of innocents are never again cut short.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the families enduring pain and loss this year, whether from floods, fires, or accidents. May we all find comfort and solace in our faith, the support of loved ones, and the abiding presence of Jesus Christ. Our compassionate and merciful God stands with the weak, the brokenhearted, and the sick.

“As we celebrate this blessed season, let us be mindful of those facing difficulties. They are not far from us—our neighbours, family members, and the people we encounter daily, whether in places of worship, markets, offices, or boardrooms.

“Kindness transcends financial status. Those with modest means and those with abundance need a smile or a word of encouragement. We must also honour our brave troops, who risk their lives to safeguard our nation. They deserve our prayers and steadfast support.

“Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation's leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.”

“Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future. In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.

“For those travelling during this festive period, I wish you safe journeys. Rest assured, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure our transportation routes are secure and convenient. We also provide free train services and subsidized road transport costs on 144 routes nationwide to ease your travels.

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a joyous and prosperous New Year.”

