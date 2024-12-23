President Tinubu has flagged off the 2024 Christian pilgrimage to the holy lands of Israel and Jordan

He implored the pilgrims to be of the best character and to remember Lagos and Nigeria in their prayers at the holy lands

He warned them against tempting desires to flee the camp to become illegal immigrants, threatening stiff consequences for flouters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has flagged off the 2024 pilgrimage of Christians to holy sites in Israel and Jordan.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, December 22 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, where Tinubu, ably represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, reminded the pilgrims of how dear the country revere religion.

He urged the intending pilgrims to take the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and renew their faith in God, noting that the chance to visit the Asian countries should not be taken for granted.

Tinubu warns against absconding

The president, in a serious tone, warns the pilgrims against absconding when they reach the countries where they will be performing religious rituals, threatening serious punishment to anyone who dare flouts the rule.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, also reminded the pilgrims that they must not be found wanting while on pilgrimage.

He mentioned the punishment for flouting the rule would include publishing and blacklisting the names of guarantors and the absconders in national newspapers.

Pilgrimage not a respecter of titles - warns Adegbite

The commission head prepares the minds of the pilgrims by reiterating that at the sites, there will be no regard for individual status or position, urging all faithful to be humble and pious.

He then expresses appreciation to President Tinubu for his unprecedented support for the commission and provision of an enabling environment for the pilgrims.

