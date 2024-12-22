The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement declared 2025 as a year of dominion for Nigeria during its 22nd anniversary celebration

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement held a fervent prayer session on Sunday, declaring 2025 a year of dominion for Nigeria.

This declaration was made during the church's 22nd anniversary celebration, which coincided with its 2024 National Retreat at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State.

The two-day retreat, themed “Only God Can Do It,” commenced on Saturday and was attended by church members and visitors from within and outside Nigeria.

The event featured vibrant praise worship and prayer sessions, along with testimonies of God's goodness.

General Overseer of the Church, Lazarus Muoka, delivered a powerful sermon, urging Nigerians to avoid sin in order to attract God’s grace.

Muoka emphasized the need for repentance and seeking God's forgiveness, stating:

“We are raising, through this retreat, an altar of national revival to sanctify our land and people. We are presenting Nigeria to God for purification and restoration of its glory.”

He expressed hope that God would grant Nigerian leaders the wisdom to guide the nation towards prosperity, adding:

“God will give our leaders the wisdom to lead the people to the desired destination. May He answer our prayers to revamp the economy.”

Muoka implored Nigerians to shun bitterness, unforgiveness, malice, envy, and immorality, and to seek God and His righteousness.

He prayed for divine intervention to tackle Nigeria’s challenges and grant the nation stability in every area.

