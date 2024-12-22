Lord's Chosen Church Makes Prediction About 2025, General Overseer Speaks
- The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement declared 2025 as a year of dominion for Nigeria during its 22nd anniversary celebration
- General Overseer Lazarus Muoka urged Nigerians to avoid sin and seek God's grace to attract blessings
- The spiritual event featured vibrant worship, prayer sessions, and testimonies of God's goodness
The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement held a fervent prayer session on Sunday, declaring 2025 a year of dominion for Nigeria.
This declaration was made during the church's 22nd anniversary celebration, which coincided with its 2024 National Retreat at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State.
The two-day retreat, themed “Only God Can Do It,” commenced on Saturday and was attended by church members and visitors from within and outside Nigeria.
The event featured vibrant praise worship and prayer sessions, along with testimonies of God's goodness.
General Overseer of the Church, Lazarus Muoka, delivered a powerful sermon, urging Nigerians to avoid sin in order to attract God’s grace.
Muoka emphasized the need for repentance and seeking God's forgiveness, stating:
“We are raising, through this retreat, an altar of national revival to sanctify our land and people. We are presenting Nigeria to God for purification and restoration of its glory.”
He expressed hope that God would grant Nigerian leaders the wisdom to guide the nation towards prosperity, adding:
“God will give our leaders the wisdom to lead the people to the desired destination. May He answer our prayers to revamp the economy.”
Muoka implored Nigerians to shun bitterness, unforgiveness, malice, envy, and immorality, and to seek God and His righteousness.
He prayed for divine intervention to tackle Nigeria’s challenges and grant the nation stability in every area.
Lord’s Chosen GO Taunts Critics
Legit.ng earlier reported that the general overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries, Lazarus Mouka, has said that the wonders of God have become a feature of the church and, against distractions, shall remain its signpost.
Mouka, whose church has been in the spotlight recently, especially among social media content creators, over its mode of worship and testimonies of miracles, made the assertion at the close of its two-day revival held at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos state.
