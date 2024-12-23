President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has declared public holidays for Christmas and New Year's Day celebration

Wednesday and Thursday, December, 25 and 26 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2024, have been declared as the public holidays

The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Monday morning, December 23

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria on Monday morning, December 23, 2024, declared public holidays to mark the Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared Wednesday, and Thursday, December, 25 and 26 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as the public holidays.

Tunji-Ojo announced on behalf of the federal government.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, enjoining them to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

According to Magdalene Ajani, a permanent secretary (PS) in the ministry of interior, the federal government will continue to ensure that there is peace and security in the country.

The ministry's statement partly reads:

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences."

It added:

“While wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, the Minister expressed his confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration ushering in the new year, a better and prosperous economy that will be the envy of the world."

Christmas 2024: Fear spreads in northern Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hours to Christmas 2024, many Christians living in northern Nigeria have expressed fear of possible terror attacks.

The situation has dampened the festive spirit of some northerners, forcing many families to reconsider their plans for the season. Many residents in the north lamented the negative impact of the alleged high level of insecurity on their ability to celebrate the holidays, particularly Christmas.

