"How Obasanjo Underdeveloped Grassroots In Nigeria": Tinubu Finally Breaks Silence
President Bola Tinubu has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of hindering grassroots development in Nigeria, citing the ex-president's objection to the creation of local councils when he was the governor of Lagos state.
Tinubu made this claim during his first Presidential Media Chat on Monday night, December 23, stating that Obasanjo's opposition to the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State many years ago was a major setback.
Tinubu reflected on his tenure as governor of Lagos State in the early 2000s, highlighting the challenges he faced in enhancing local governance through the creation of 37 LCDAs.
He said:
“Today, we have autonomy for local government. Some of you will remember my lamentation and my argument with Obasanjo about the need for grassroots development when I created 37 local council development areas for Lagos State.”
However, the federal government under Obasanjo's leadership opposed the initiative, questioning its legality and withholding funds earmarked for local governments in Lagos State. This move caused significant financial strain on grassroots development.
The dispute between the Lagos State government and the federal government eventually made its way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of Lagos State and ordered the release of the withheld funds. Despite the court's verdict, the federal government delayed the disbursement, further exacerbating the challenges faced by local governments in the state.
Tinubu defended his initiative, citing its transformative impact on local governance and development. He emphasized that the creation of LCDAs has enabled rapid contact with people at the grassroots level, promoting development and autonomy for local governments. Despite challenges, the president also reiterated his administration's commitment to moving Nigeria forward.
Tinubu's accusations against Obasanjo come amidst the latter's recent criticism of the current administration. Obasanjo has described Nigeria as a "failing state" and accused Tinubu of uninspiring leadership.
Source: Legit.ng
