President Bola Tinubu has announced his readiness to hold maiden media chats on Monday, December 23

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, announced the development earlier in the day in a statement

The media chat will provide an opportunity for the president to engage with the media and the Nigerian public on economic, security and other issues

The presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will be holding his first media chats with Nigerians on Monday, December 23, at 9 pm.

According to Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the media chat will be held on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

This highly anticipated event will provide an opportunity for the President to engage with the media and the Nigerian public, address pressing national issues, and share his vision for the country's future.

Why Tinubu media chat is trending

The presidential media chat, a long-standing tradition in Nigerian politics, has been a platform for past presidents to connect with citizens, provide updates on government policies, and respond to questions from journalists. As President Tinubu prepares for his inaugural media chat, expectations are high that he will use this opportunity to provide insight into his administration's plans and initiatives.

President Tinubu's decision to hold a media chat is seen as a welcome move, demonstrating his commitment to transparency, accountability, and open communication with the Nigerian people. By engaging with the media and the public, the President aims to foster a sense of inclusivity and participation in the governance process.

The event is expected to generate significant interest and attention domestically and internationally as observers seek to gain a deeper understanding of President Tinubu's policies and priorities. As President Tinubu prepares to face the media and the nation, he is likely to be quizzed on a range of issues, from economic development and security to education and healthcare.

