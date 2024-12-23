Peter Obi's comment on the deadly stampedes that occurred in Ibadan and Abuja, has been greeted with mixed reactions from the presidency and some of Tinubu's allies

The presidential spokesman Sunday Dare lambasted Obi for linking the current state of the nation led by President Tinubu to the tragic occurrences in Ibadan and Abuja

Dare spoke after Reno Omokri dragged Peter Obi and claimed he has exposed his lies, for deleting the tweets where he blamed Tinubu for the tragic disasters

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The presidency has heavily criticized Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate over over his recent statement regarding the stampedes that claimed the lives of people in Oyo and Anambra states.

Presidency slams Peter Obi over statements on deadly stampedes. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government described Obi as "someone who benefits from the misfortune of others or from confusion."

Recall that, while reacting to the deadly stampedes, Peter Obi criticized systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organizers for their efforts.

Obi calls for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasizing the need for safety at public events.

Presidency tackles Obi over comments on stampedes

Reacting, Sunday Dare, the spokesperson to President Tinubu, said Obi lacked decency and statesmanship and is yet to recover from his loss in the 2023 presidential election.

In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, December 22, the presidential aide also mentioned how President Tinubu responded to the tragic incidents and the actions he took.

He explained how President Tinubu suspended all official outings in Lagos, including the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta.

He noted that Tinubu's action was to honour the victims of stampedes in Abuja and Anambra state.

Sunday Dare tweeted:

"When seeking someone who benefits from the misfortune of others or from confusion, what the Yoruba people describe as 'Aríje nínú Màdàrú,' look no further than Peter Obi. His recent remarks regarding the avoidable tragedies in Anambra and Oyo states lack statesmanship and decency, even as he wallows in the fading waters of his much-vaunted political victory. This attempt to score cheap political point falls flat.

"In times of unfortunate tragedy, leaders are expected to speak reasonably and offer support. President Tinubu canceled all programs, expressed profound sadness over the loss of lives, and ordered an immediate investigation. That is the way of true leaders. These unfortunate incidents have undoubtedly highlighted many critical issues that must be examined."

Reno Omokri shares how he exposed Peter Obi's lies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, explained how he exposed the lies of Peter Obi.

Omokri said Obi deleted his post attacking President Tinubu over the Ibadan stampede deaths after he exposed his lies.

He alleged that Obi is using his lies to burn Nigeria down in his desperation to become Nigeria's President in 2027

Source: Legit.ng