President Bola Tinubu's maiden media chats on Monday, December 21, have been reviewed by a public commentator, Eniola Daniel

Daniel, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noted that it was obvious that Tinubu was aware of the situation in the country, compared to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

However, Daniel criticised the president for his failure to proffer solutions to numerous challenges Nigerians are facing and still believing in his policies

President Bola Tinubu recently held a media chat, his first since taking office, where he addressed various pressing issues facing Nigeria.

During the chat, Tinubu defended his administration's reforms, including removing fuel subsidies and floating the naira, stating that they were necessary tasks to redirect the country's socioeconomic development.

However, not everyone was convinced by Tinubu's words, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticizing the media chat as a confirmation of the Federal Government's insensitivity to the hardships faced by Nigerians.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the media chat, Eniola Daniel, a public commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, reviewed the president's responses during the chats. Daniel said:

"President Bola Tinubu seems more aware of what is going on in the country, unlike former President Muhammadu Buhari, who always claimed he was unaware. But Tinubu has this mentality of slave masters. They are aware, but to them, a slave is not more than a slave, and slaves are less human.

"There is nothing substantial that anyone can point at to say this is the true plan of his government. It’s laughable that the President showed no interest in the price of things. He’s not bothered about prices and wants market forces to determine them. He hears cries about the pains of Nigerians, but to him; those cries are like the cries of bush babies that he must not pay attention to.

"The media chat shows that the president is very insensitive to the plight of Nigerians. His declaration that he has no regrets for the sudden removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 without any cushioning measures to mitigate the resultant crippling effect on the productive sector, high cost of living and associated hardship, which is now driving citizens to extreme poverty and early death also confirms his disconnection from the primary purpose of government which is the welfare and security of the citizens."

Tinubu took Nigerians' purchasing power

The commentator noted that President Bola Tinubu took the purchasing power of Nigerians. He said:

"He realised that he had taken the economic and purchasing power of the majority of Nigerians. He said Nigerians are learning management as if we are his grandchildren. He’s telling us not to waste food at home. He even celebrated his imaginary friend, who he claimed dropped his Rolls Royce for something lesser, which shows that making Nigerians poorer is intentional.

"Instead of him to admit failure and seeking solutions, Tinubu claimed that the nation’s economy had improved under his watch when in reality, the situation had worsened with the comatose productive sector, deteriorating value of the Naira at N1,700 to the US Dollar, 34.6% inflation and 40% unemployment rates in the last 18 months."

Analyst faults Tinubu's comment on Wike

Daniel also faulted President Tinubu's commendation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike's action on the demolition of buildings in Nigeria's capital. He alleges:

"It’s sad that he failed to address the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike's rascality. Tinubu is more concerned about the election of grabbing it and running with it than stabilizing the nation.

"It shows he’s keeping Bayo Adelabu as minister of power so he could contest the Oyo State Governorship election, and he doesn’t care that under him, the National Grid collapsed 13 times.

"Tinubu doesn’t care. He would rather see people gather in Bourdillon every year and festive period to beg for money and food than be liberated economically."

Knocks over video of Nigerians at Tinubu's residence

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's Bourdillon residence has again become a topic of discussion after some residents were seen waiting for palliatives at the facility.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state shared the video on social media with a cryptic post which said poverty does not know boundaries or politics.

Tinubu had earlier said he had been sharing food palliatives at his residence for the past 25 years without any case of a stampede.

