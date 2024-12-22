Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has explained how he exposed the lies of former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Omokri said Obi deleted his post attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Ibadan stampede deaths after he exposed his lies

He alleged that Obi is using his lies to burn Nigeria down in his desperation to become Nigeria's President in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has accused the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, of being a hypocrite.

Omokri said Obi deleted his posts about the funfair tragedy in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital after he exposed his lies.

Omokri said he provided indisputable evidence to expose Peter Obi as a hypocrite Photo credit: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In a series of tweets, Omokri said he provided indisputable evidence to show that Obi was a hypocrite for attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Ibadan stampede deaths.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Saturday, December 21.

“After I provided indisputable evidence exposing @PeterObi as a hypocrite under whom, as Anambra Governor, 28 people died from a stampede caused by Akara on Sunday, November 3, 2013, guess what the Gbajue master did? He deleted his post attacking President Tinubu over the Ibadan stampede deaths! Go to his C profile. It is no longer there. Why? Because I exposed him. If we do not keep exposing Peter Obi's lies, he will use them to burn Nigeria down in his desperation to be President by 2027! "

In another tweet, he wrote:

"It happened in Ibadan, and Obi posted a terribly unsympathetic message and then deleted it. Three days later, it occurred in Okija, and Obi penned an entirely different and more sympathetic message.

"Different messages for different personages. Only Obi can turn a message into a mess!

"May Obi NEVER happen to Nigeria! "

Peter Obi addresses tragic stampedes across Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 60 lives were lost in stampedes across Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija as citizens scrambled for food at events meant to provide relief.

Obi initially criticized systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organizers for their efforts.

He called for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasizing the need for safety at public events.

Source: Legit.ng