Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A magistrate court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, has remanded Augustine Nwazunku, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Nwazunku was remanded alongside three other suspects, over allegations of cultism, impersonation, forgery, and the alleged illegal suspension of Ali Odefa, the national vice-chairman of the PDP (south-east).

A court directed prison officials to take PDP's Augustine Nwazunku into custody. Photo credit:@OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Court remands top PDP chieftain, Nwazunku

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Magistrate Ojemba Isu-oko denied the defendants’ bail application, submitted by their counsel, U. A. Obasi, and ordered the four suspects to be held in prison custody until Monday, November 18, 2024.

Premium Times also noted the development.

Three of the accused held a press conference recently where they announced themselves as executives of Ogudu-Okwor Ward in Oshiri.

Odefa, who hails from the ward, said the alleged suspension was null and void as the people who issued it were not PDP ward executives.

According to court records, Nwachukwu and two others were accused of forging a letter which they said was from the PDP executives of Ogudu-Okwor ward in Oshiri, claiming that the party had suspended Odefa.

Furthermore, the suspects were accused of being members of a banned secret cult group, Vikings Confraternity.

Read more PDP-related news:

Defections rock Ebonyi PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP continued to lose its prominent members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state.

One of the recent defectors is Sylvester Ogbaga, the former lawmaker representing the Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency; and an ex-governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng