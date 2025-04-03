Nigerians living in the United States will take action against the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state

The coalition of Nigerian activists said it will stage a protest at the White House in Washington DC

The Nigerian activists under the Democratic Movement (DM) will also submit petitions demanding international intervention in the matter

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada, has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Washington DC, United States - A coalition of Nigerian activists under the Democratic Movement (DM) has announced a plan to protest at the White House in Washington, DC in the United States over the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

The demonstrators will march to the White House and the U.S. Department of State to submit petitions demanding international intervention.

Nigerians living in the US plan to submit petitions demanding international intervention over Rivers' emergency rule. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The coalition is demanding the reversal of the emergency rule imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The group is also calling for the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the restoration of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The president of the group, Cosmos Collins Achief, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

Achief said the protest aims to draw global attention to a “direct assault on democracy and the will of the people.”

“We cannot sit back while an elected governor is removed, an entire legislature is suspended, and an unelected administrator is imposed. These are dangerous precedents that threaten Nigeria’s democracy.”

The statement added that:

“The world needs to see what is happening in Rivers State. A democratically elected government has been suspended under the guise of emergency rule. We are urging President Donald Trump to engage with Nigerian authorities and call for the immediate restoration of constitutional order.”

The pro-democracy movement also called on global leaders, including the United Nations and the African Union, to take notice of what it describes as a blatant attack on democratic governance in Nigeria.

Achief warned that:

“The president must understand that his actions could lead to serious diplomatic consequences. This move is a step toward dictatorship, and Nigeria risks facing international sanctions if democratic principles are not respected.”

The demonstration is expected to draw the attention of Nigerians in the diaspora, civil rights activists, and supporters of democracy who share concerns about governance in Nigeria.

